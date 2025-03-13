Karol Mets Injury: Not ready yet

Mets (knee) is progressing well but is not being rushed back, as the staff wants him to build up slowly, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "Karol is on the right track. But we'll give him all the time he needs. We want to build him up slowly. But I'm pleased that he's able to make runs at a faster pace again."

Mets has increased his pace in his runs but remains out for the time being since the staff does not want to rush him back. His timeline for return remains unsure even though he is getting closer and intensifying his exercises. David Nemeth will continue to replace him in the back three for now.