Karol Mets Injury: Out indefinitely with calf injury
Mets will be sidelined indefinitely due to a calf injury sustained in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, the club posted.
Mets was forced off at halftime in the previous match against Hoffenheim due to a calf injury, and further tests have confirmed he will be sidelined for an indefinite period. The center-back had started the last 17 matches, making his absence a significant blow for the team heading into the final stretch of the season. Lars Ritzka and Adam Dzwigala are the main candidates to replace him until he returns.
