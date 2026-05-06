Karol Mets Injury: Ruled out for time being

Mets (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the time being with a structural muscle injury, according to the club.

Mets had been managing fitness concerns in recent weeks and the confirmation of a structural injury brings a definitive end to any hopes of a swift return for the center-back. Adam Dzwigala is expected to take on a larger role in the back line for St. Pauli during his absence as the club pushes through the final fixtures of what has been a challenging Bundesliga campaign.