Karol Mets Injury: Still needs time

Mets (knee) is being carefully managed by the coach and medical staff as they want him to regain stability in his knee after missing competition since early November, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "We want to give Karol some rest and time. We are not taking any risks. He should prepare himself so that he feels stable in his knee again," said the coach.

