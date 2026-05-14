Karol Mets News: Available for limited time

Mets (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg, but will only play limited minutes, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Karol wants to be there. He signaled an incredible readiness this week and trained normally. During the season, you wouldn't take the risk. He feels ready for 30 minutes, the risk can be estimated."

Mets is in for a return during the season finale, but will not appear for the entire match, as the defender will instead be limited following the injury. This is a rough turn for the defender who has been a starter almost the entire season, recording 22 starts in 23 appearances, earning two clean sheets in that time. He will likely appear on the bench and enter the field later in the match, giving a bit more defensive depth and coverage.