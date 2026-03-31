Karol Mets News: Clears calf injury over break

Mets (calf) completed a full training session without any issues Monday and is set to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Union Berlin, according to Mopo.

Mets had been eased back into training after missing three matches with calf problems, but his clean session Monday is the green light St. Pauli needed heading into the weekend. His return could not come at a better time either, with Eric Smith (calf) now sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a structural injury of his own, leaving the club short on center-back options.