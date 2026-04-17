Karol Mets News: Nets first Bundesliga goal
Mets scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making three clearances during Friday's 1-1 draw with Koln.
Mets opened the scoring in the 69th minute while tying for the team-high in blocks. The goal was the first career goal involvement in the Bundesliga for Mets as he's combined for three tackles, two blocks and 22 clearances over his last three appearances.
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