Kasey Bos News: Loaned to Rotterdam

Bos has been loaned to Excelsior Rotterdam from Mainz, according to his parent club.

Bos is not playing in Germany this next season as he heads out on loan, instead heading to the Netherlands to join Excelsior Rotterdam. He has yet to see any time with the first team in Mainz, likely the reason for his loan. However, he did sign a contract until 2029 just a month ago, likely to be a player of the future.