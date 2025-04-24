Kasey McAteer Injury: Back in training
McAteer (knock) is back in team training, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "[Kasey] McAteer on the other hand came back into team training and hopefully can make it into Saturday's game"
McAteer missed out against Liverpool with a knock, but is now back in team training. The midfielder hasn't been a consistent contributor in the starting XI, with just one start in 2025, though that came against Brighton right before he missed out via injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now