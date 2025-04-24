Fantasy Soccer
Kasey McAteer Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

McAteer (knock) is back in team training, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "[Kasey] McAteer on the other hand came back into team training and hopefully can make it into Saturday's game"

McAteer missed out against Liverpool with a knock, but is now back in team training. The midfielder hasn't been a consistent contributor in the starting XI, with just one start in 2025, though that came against Brighton right before he missed out via injury.

Kasey McAteer
Leicester City
