Kasper Hogh News: Dominant in win over Inter

Hogh scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Inter Milan.

Hogh was excellent in Wednesday's first-leg victory as he contributed to all three of his side's goals. He assisted Sondre Fet's opener in the 20th minute, assisted Jens Peter Hauge in the 61st minute, then doubled his side's lead in the 64th minute with a goal assisted by Ole Didrik Blomberg. It was a performance that will go down in Glimt history, especially if the team is able to complete the upset in the second leg. Hogh now has six goal contributions across his last three UCL appearances, so he'll look to provide the dagger in Tuesday's road fixture.