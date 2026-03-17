Kasper Hogh News: Scores one goal in win

Hogh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Sporting CP. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Hogh delivered a strong performance in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sporting CP, scoring in the second half with a composed close-range finish off a Jens Petter Hauge assist. The forward has been a key contributor to his side's historic season, having started all 11 Champions League matches, scoring five goals and providing three assists.