Kasper Schmeichel Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Schmeichel is questionable for Wednesday's UCL match against Bayern Munich after missing their last match, according to manager Brendan Rodgers, per Sourav Mahanty of Celtic FC. "No, only one. Kasper Schmeichel won't play. So Viljami will start and go. Kasper had a little issue with his back. So he'll miss out on the game."

Schmeichel looks to be a late call for Wednesday, with his fitness likely coming down to a fitness test ahead of the contest. This comes after he missed the past few training sessions and then eventually missed Saturday's Cup match due to what has been claimed as a back issue. He is their regular starter, so he will hope to be fit, with Viljami Sinisalo as a possible replacement if left out.