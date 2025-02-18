Kasper Schmeichel News: Brilliant for draw
Schmeichel registered nine saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Schmeichel so nearly did enough to earn a massive upset over Munich, but in the end a late shot beat him and sent Celtic tumbling out of the Champions League. The goalkeeper will continue to be a top option in domestic play as Celtic look to seal yet another domestic league title, buoyed by a brilliant defense.
