Kasper Schmeichel headshot

Kasper Schmeichel News: Brilliant for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Schmeichel registered nine saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Schmeichel so nearly did enough to earn a massive upset over Munich, but in the end a late shot beat him and sent Celtic tumbling out of the Champions League. The goalkeeper will continue to be a top option in domestic play as Celtic look to seal yet another domestic league title, buoyed by a brilliant defense.

Kasper Schmeichel
Celtic
