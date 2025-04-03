Kassoum Ouattara Injury: Back in team training
Ouattara (calf) was back in team training Thursday, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.
Ouattara has missed the last two games due to a calf injury but was back in team training Thursday morning, giving him a good chance to be included in the squad for Saturday's match against Brest. However, he has primarily been a bench option this season and is expected to maintain that role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now