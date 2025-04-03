Fantasy Soccer
Kassoum Ouattara headshot

Kassoum Ouattara Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Ouattara (calf) was back in team training Thursday, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.

Ouattara has missed the last two games due to a calf injury but was back in team training Thursday morning, giving him a good chance to be included in the squad for Saturday's match against Brest. However, he has primarily been a bench option this season and is expected to maintain that role.

Kassoum Ouattara
Monaco
