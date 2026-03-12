Kassoum Ouattara Injury: Could be available Saturday

Ouattara (calf) could be an option for Saturday's clash against Brest, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli, per Get Football News. "We have Kassoum, who is maybe available."

Ouattara has been back on the training pitch since last week and is pushing to make his comeback from a calf injury in Saturday's matchup against Brest. The versatile midfielder could quickly carve out a solid role once he's back in the mix, especially with his ability to operate on either flank. With both Vanderson (thigh) and Caio Henrique (thigh) sidelined, there's a clear lane for Ouattara to log meaningful minutes for the Diagonale.