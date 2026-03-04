Kassoum Ouattara headshot

Kassoum Ouattara Injury: Spotted training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ouattara (calf) was spotted training Wednesday with the team and could be an option for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Ouattara has missed all matches over the past month due to a calf injury, but the versatile midfielder is closing in on a return after training fully with the squad since last week. He is in a strong position to be available for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain if there are no setbacks leading up to the match.

Kassoum Ouattara
Monaco
