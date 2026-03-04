Kassoum Ouattara Injury: Spotted training Wednesday

Ouattara (calf) was spotted training Wednesday with the team and could be an option for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Ouattara has missed all matches over the past month due to a calf injury, but the versatile midfielder is closing in on a return after training fully with the squad since last week. He is in a strong position to be available for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain if there are no setbacks leading up to the match.