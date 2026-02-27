Kassoum Ouattara Injury: Training with team

Ouattara (calf) is training with the team but remains to be seen whether he'll be an option to face Angers on Saturday, according to Vivien Seiller of Nice Matin.

Ouattara is a depth piece on the defensive line for Monaco, and while his return to training is a positive thing, it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to suit up this weekend. Even if he receives the green light to play, don't expect Ouattara to see a large role at Monaco's defensive line any time soon.