Kassoum Ouattara News: Will play with Elite group

Ouattara (calf) is fully fit and available but has not been included in recent squad lists due to competition. He will now be available to play for the Elite Group, the youth team of Monaco, coach Adi Hutter said in the press conference. "For Kassoum, it's a good opportunity to gain playing time with the Elite Group. He's young, and it's necessary for him. I'm currently facing a rich problem of being able to only put 20 players on the match sheet. It's obviously a disappointment for them, but they remain professional. I sometimes have to make difficult choices by not calling up a player who does a good job during the week."

Ouattara has missed the last four games due to a calf injury but has been fully fit and available for the past two weeks. He has not been included in the squad lists due to competition. It has now been decided that he will play with the Elite Group in upcoming fixtures to gain some playing time.