Kaua Santos Injury: Avoids serious injury

Santos took a knock to the knee early in Sunday's showdown with Freiburg and had to shut it down, but the scans came back clean with no major damage. He's expected to be out two to three weeks, targeting a comeback against Koln right after the March international break. In the meantime, Michael Zetterer will step between the sticks and hold it down while the number one goalie works his way back.