Kaua Santos Injury: Off after five minutes
Santos was forced off the field in the fifth minute of Sunday's match against Freiburg due to an injury.
Santos would not last long Sunday after he was forced off just five minutes in, a scary sight for the club. This leaves them losing their starting keeper, taking over the role around two months ago. Michael Zetterer has entered in his place and is a likely replacement moving forward until a further diagnosis is done on Santos.
