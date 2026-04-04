Kaua Santos Injury: Season likely over

Santos (knee) will likely not return for the remainder of the season despite his rehabilitation progressing as planned, according to BILD.

Santos suffered a medial ligament tear in his knee during the clash against Freiburg a month ago, and while the initial timeline suggested a four-week absence, the club will likely opt to not to risk him in the final seven Bundesliga fixtures. The knee is reportedly stable with no lasting damage, which is the most important takeaway from an otherwise disappointing situation. Santos ends the campaign with 51 saves, 24 clearances and one clean sheet across 16 appearances, and Michael Zetterer will see out the season between the posts. The good news for the young goalkeeper is that Frankfurt are already planning to have him as their number one heading into next season, a clear sign that the club's trust in him remains fully intact.