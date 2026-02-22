Kaua Santos headshot

Kaua Santos News: Brilliant despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Santos registered eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Santos made eight saves on 11 shots faced during Saturday's loss to Munich. Against such a strong opponent there's little more that could be asked of from Santos, who truly was exceptional to even keep the match close. Santos has struggled with consistency this season, but this was a nice showing on major volume.

Kaua Santos
Eintracht Frankfurt
