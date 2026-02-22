Kaua Santos News: Brilliant despite loss
Santos registered eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Bayern Munich.
Santos made eight saves on 11 shots faced during Saturday's loss to Munich. Against such a strong opponent there's little more that could be asked of from Santos, who truly was exceptional to even keep the match close. Santos has struggled with consistency this season, but this was a nice showing on major volume.
