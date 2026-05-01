Kaua Santos News: Option for play again

Santos (knee) is back fit and an option for play again, according to manager Albert Riera. "Kaua is also a candidate for the squad."

Santos was thought to have his season ended after a knee injury earlier this season, but will make the final stretch of the season, cleared to play against Hamburger on Sunday. This is major news, as when fit, he has served as their starting keeper. However, after an injury in such a serious spot, he may be eased into action, leaving Michael Zetterer to likely start at least a match or two more, with Santos hoping to appear in the final three games.