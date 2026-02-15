Kaua Santos News: Secures first clean sheet
Santos had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach.
Santos made three saves to secure his first clean sheet of the season in Saturday's win over Monchengladbach. The goalkeeper is enduring a difficult season, having recorded 40 saves while conceding 39 goals across 14 appearances in all competitions this season. He will face a tough road matchup against Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now