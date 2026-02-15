Kaua Santos headshot

Kaua Santos News: Secures first clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Santos had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Santos made three saves to secure his first clean sheet of the season in Saturday's win over Monchengladbach. The goalkeeper is enduring a difficult season, having recorded 40 saves while conceding 39 goals across 14 appearances in all competitions this season. He will face a tough road matchup against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Kaua Santos
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
