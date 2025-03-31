Kaua Santos News: Two saves in win
Santos registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus VfB Stuttgart.
Santos had another solid showing during Saturday's win, stopping both shots he faced. The goalkeeper has been excellent since stepping in for Kevin Trapp, and is showing why he's been rumored to be the long-term top option in net moving forward. Trapp may have to fight for the starting job when fully fit once more.
