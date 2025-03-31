Fantasy Soccer
Kaua Santos headshot

Kaua Santos News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Santos registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus VfB Stuttgart.

Santos had another solid showing during Saturday's win, stopping both shots he faced. The goalkeeper has been excellent since stepping in for Kevin Trapp, and is showing why he's been rumored to be the long-term top option in net moving forward. Trapp may have to fight for the starting job when fully fit once more.

Kaua Santos
Eintracht Frankfurt
