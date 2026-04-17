Kaye Furo Injury: Out with strain

Furo suffered a knock in training and is out for the time being due to a groin strain, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Kaye got a knock in training three days before the Everton game, and he felt a slight groin strain. He missed that game, and he won't be involved this week."

Furo was out last week after a knock in training and will continue his absence, not fit enough to play a week later. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss for them, as he has mainly gone unused and is in a depth role since joining the club. Once he does return, much of that is unlikely to change moving forward.