Kaye Furo News: Fit Monday
Furo (groin) is on the bench for Monday's match against Manchester United.
Furo was out with a strain last week but is already an option again despite no news of a return, with the forward fit for the bench. The forward has seen minimal time this season and should continue is more of a resevre role to end the season, starting in one of his two appearances while recording 86 minutes.
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