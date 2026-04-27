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Kaye Furo News: Fit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Furo (groin) is on the bench for Monday's match against Manchester United.

Furo was out with a strain last week but is already an option again despite no news of a return, with the forward fit for the bench. The forward has seen minimal time this season and should continue is more of a resevre role to end the season, starting in one of his two appearances while recording 86 minutes.

Kaye Furo
Brentford
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