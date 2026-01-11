Furo progressed through the youth ranks at Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge before signing his first professional contract at age 15 and later featuring regularly for Club NXT in the Challenger Pro League. He scored eight goals in 18 CPL matches in 2024\/25, added two goals and one assist in the Youth League, and made his senior debut for Club Brugge in August 2025 during Champions League qualifying, later scoring his first Pro League goal against Sint-Truiden. At international level, Furo has represented Belgium across every youth category from under-15 to under-21.