Kaye Furo News: Makes Premier League debut

Furo made his first Premier League appearance during Saturday's 3-0 win over West Ham United, marking a significant milestone in the young forward's development at Brentford.

Furo's debut appearance is a reward for his progress through the ranks and gives coach Keith Andrews another option to call upon in the final fixtures of the season for the Bees. The club will hope the experience of getting his first top-flight minutes can serve as a platform for him to build on heading into the 2026/27 campaign.