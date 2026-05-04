Keane Lewis-Potter News: Assists in win

Lewis-Potter assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against West Ham United.

Lewis-Potter delivered the pass inside the box for the third goal scored by Mikkel Damsgaard, registering his third league assist of the season.The versatile defender has established himself at left-back since Rico Henry's injury, making six consecutive starts. During that stretch, he has recorded nine shots and created seven chances, with this marking his second assist in that run.