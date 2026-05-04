Keane Lewis-Potter headshot

Keane Lewis-Potter News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Lewis-Potter assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against West Ham United.

Lewis-Potter delivered the pass inside the box for the third goal scored by Mikkel Damsgaard, registering his third league assist of the season.The versatile defender has established himself at left-back since Rico Henry's injury, making six consecutive starts. During that stretch, he has recorded nine shots and created seven chances, with this marking his second assist in that run.

Keane Lewis-Potter
Brentford
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