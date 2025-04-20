Keane Lewis-Potter News: Dishes assist in victory

Lewis-Potter assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Brighton.

Lewis-Potter earned his first goal contribution in 12 league games, as he delivered a through ball to Bryan Mbeumo, who opened the scoring with a shot from the center of the box in the ninth minute of play. Lewis-Potter also accounted for a tackle won for the fourth time in five games. On another note, this marked the first time in 17 league outings that he did not play a full 90 minutes.