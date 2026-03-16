Keane Lewis-Potter News: Efficiency pays off with assist
Lewis-Potter assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.
Lewis-Potter was clinical in his crossing with three of his four balls being deemed accurate, helping him log an assist in the draw. The midfielder should rack up solid numbers if he keeps this up against Leeds, a team which has conceded 48 times in this EPL season.
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