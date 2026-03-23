Keane Lewis-Potter News: Four crosses in 0-0 draw
Lewis-Potter registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.
Lewis-Potter attempted four crosses as Brentford drew 0-0 away to Leeds. Three of these crosses were accurate, but he was unable to provide an assist. This is back-to-back games where the left-back, who has traditionally played further forward, has attempted four crosses and been accurate with three of them. He has only attempted more crosses in a match once this season, but the last two games are the only times he has completed three or more.
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