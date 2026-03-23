Keane Lewis-Potter headshot

Keane Lewis-Potter News: Four crosses in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Lewis-Potter registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.

Lewis-Potter attempted four crosses as Brentford drew 0-0 away to Leeds. Three of these crosses were accurate, but he was unable to provide an assist. This is back-to-back games where the left-back, who has traditionally played further forward, has attempted four crosses and been accurate with three of them. He has only attempted more crosses in a match once this season, but the last two games are the only times he has completed three or more.

Keane Lewis-Potter
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keane Lewis-Potter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keane Lewis-Potter See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago