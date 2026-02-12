Keane Lewis-Potter News: Nets game tying goal
Lewis-Potter scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
Lewis-Potter leveled the score with his goal in the 71st minute while finishing with the second most shots on the team. The goal was the first since December 20th for the attacker as he's combined for five shots and three tackles in his last three appearances.
