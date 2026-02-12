Keane Lewis-Potter headshot

Keane Lewis-Potter News: Nets game tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Lewis-Potter scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Lewis-Potter leveled the score with his goal in the 71st minute while finishing with the second most shots on the team. The goal was the first since December 20th for the attacker as he's combined for five shots and three tackles in his last three appearances.

Keane Lewis-Potter
Brentford
