Keane Lewis-Potter News: Single shot in finale

Lewis-Potter generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.

Lewis-Potter ended the season as the main option at left-back, after a run in the middle of the season where he was relegated to the bench. It was another solid campaign for Lewis-Potter, who has now started consistently in two straight seasons. He finished with three goals and three assists, both tying career-high marks in the Premier League, while setting a new career-high for overall goal contributions. His place isn't totally secure in the starting XI for next season, but he continues to be an above-average full-back option.