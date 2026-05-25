Keane Lewis-Potter News: Single shot in finale
Lewis-Potter generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.
Lewis-Potter ended the season as the main option at left-back, after a run in the middle of the season where he was relegated to the bench. It was another solid campaign for Lewis-Potter, who has now started consistently in two straight seasons. He finished with three goals and three assists, both tying career-high marks in the Premier League, while setting a new career-high for overall goal contributions. His place isn't totally secure in the starting XI for next season, but he continues to be an above-average full-back option.
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