Keaton Parks headshot

Keaton Parks Injury: Forced off at 35th

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Parks recorded one tackle (zero won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew. He was subbed off due to injury in the 35th minute.

Parks was unable to continue Saturday with a suspected leg injury against Columbus. His loss will be a big toll for the club, who do not have much midfield depth as it is, Parks had started all five games in the defensive midfield, recording 13 tackles, 12 clearances and creating three chances.

New York City FC
