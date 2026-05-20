Keaton Parks Injury: Late scratch Wednesday

Parks (groin) was a late withdrawal from the starting XI for Wednesday's US Open Cup defeat against Columbus due to injury, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson of Stream Punk.

Parks suffered a groin issue just before the kickoff Wednesday and no further details have been provided yet on the severity of the problem, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Nashville uncertain. Andres Perea or Aiden O'Neill (ankle) if fit are expected to take on larger roles in the midfield if Parks cannot be cleared in time, with the club set to assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend.