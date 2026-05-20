Keaton Parks Injury: Late scratch Wednesday
Parks (groin) was a late withdrawal from the starting XI for Wednesday's US Open Cup defeat against Columbus due to injury, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson of Stream Punk.
Parks suffered a groin issue just before the kickoff Wednesday and no further details have been provided yet on the severity of the problem, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Nashville uncertain. Andres Perea or Aiden O'Neill (ankle) if fit are expected to take on larger roles in the midfield if Parks cannot be cleared in time, with the club set to assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Parks See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IIIFebruary 12, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 27September 7, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25August 21, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 23August 8, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Parks See More