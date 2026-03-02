Keaton Parks News: Earns first season start
Parks had four tackles (three won) and one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union.
Parks featured in the starting XI for the first time this season, going the full 90 while recording four tackles against the Union. He is expected to see more starts now that he is back to full form, missing most of the 2025 campaign with a leg injury.
