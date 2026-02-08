Parks saw his last campaign cut short after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg, but the midfielder was back in the starting XI for Sunday's pre-season friendly against LAFC and looked sharp, confirming he is fit a few weeks ahead of the season opener against LA Galaxy on Feb. 22. A mainstay in the NYCFC lineup for several seasons, Parks has long been a locked-in starter when healthy. He will now aim to reestablish himself as a first-choice option as the club gears up for the 2026 MLS season.