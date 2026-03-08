Keaton Parks headshot

Keaton Parks News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Parks scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Orlando City SC.

Parks earned his second start of the season, making the most of it with his first career brace. He looks to be back on the swing of things after missing most of 2025 due to injury, making seven tackles (six won), three chances created and four shots made in three appearances (two starts).

Keaton Parks
New York City FC
