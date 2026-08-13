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Keaton Parks News: Returns in Leagues Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Parks (leg) played 68 minutes in Thursday's 2-1 Leagues Cup loss to Necaxa, confirming he is back fit, the club posted.

Parks had recently returned to full training after a delayed recovery that kept him out of matches against Columbus and Chicago, with Jonathan Shore seeing increased playing time in his absence. His extended run of minutes in this match now confirms his recovery is complete, positioning him to reclaim his regular role in midfield for New York City FC.

Keaton Parks
New York City FC
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