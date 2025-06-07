Keegan Rosenberry News: On bench for Austin match

Rosenberry (not injury related) is on the bench in Saturday's game versus Austin FC.

Rosenberry might not see a lot of action given that he's just returning from absence and has played more than 45 minutes in just one game over the last couple of months. Still, he's an option to replace either Reggie Cannon or Jackson Travis on the flanks of a four-man back line. The experienced defender scored one goal from four shots while tallying 32 clearances and 16 interceptions in 10 appearances before being inactive.