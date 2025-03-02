Keegan Rosenberry News: Rare goal against Dallas

Rosenberry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Dallas.

For the first time since 2022, Rosenberry has a goal. The defender's 2024 All-Star season was purely for what he did defensively. If he can sporadically provide an offensive burst, Rosenberry can make a stronger case for himself in real time and fantasy leagues.