Keegan Rosenberry headshot

Keegan Rosenberry News: Rare goal against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Rosenberry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Dallas.

For the first time since 2022, Rosenberry has a goal. The defender's 2024 All-Star season was purely for what he did defensively. If he can sporadically provide an offensive burst, Rosenberry can make a stronger case for himself in real time and fantasy leagues.

Keegan Rosenberry
Colorado Rapids
