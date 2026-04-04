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Keegan Rosenberry News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Rosenberry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toronto FC.

Rosenberry did his job off the bench, giving Colorado some late life in this contest in an attempt to salvage a point. The midfielder should see action against a Houston side which struggled to contain opponents last year and has already conceded nearly two goals per game in MLS play to start this season.

Keegan Rosenberry
Colorado Rapids
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