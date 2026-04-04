Keegan Rosenberry News: Scores off bench
Rosenberry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toronto FC.
Rosenberry did his job off the bench, giving Colorado some late life in this contest in an attempt to salvage a point. The midfielder should see action against a Houston side which struggled to contain opponents last year and has already conceded nearly two goals per game in MLS play to start this season.
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