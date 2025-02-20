Keegan Rosenberry News: Signs extension

Rosenberry signed a contract extension with the Rapids until the end of the 2028 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Rosenberry will enter his seventh season with the Rapids in 2025 and is the longest-tenured player on the current squad. He has made 172 appearances and 167 starts in league play for the Western Conference franchise. He earned an All-Star selection in 2024 and figures to play a key role for the Rapids once again in 2025.