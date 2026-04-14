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Keinan Davis Injury: Diagnosed with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 6:27am

Davis has been diagnosed with right biceps femoris strain and will be sidelined for at least 10 days, Udinese announced.

Davis won't be an option against Parma on Saturday and is unlikely to be available for the Lazio game on April 27. Adam Buksa, Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye would fill in if the coach maintained the same scheme, while Jakub Piotrowski would benefit from a tactical switch and the addition of an extra midfielder.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
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