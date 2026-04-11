Keinan Davis Injury: Exits Milan tilt late

Davis had two shots (two on target), one interception and one clearance before departing Saturday's 3-0 win over Milan at the 76th minute due to a possible thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Davis had a decent showing and was a big physical presence in the final third but wasn't involved in any of the three goals. He exited while clutching the back of his thigh. He'll have to be examined before Saturday's home game versus Parma. Adam Buksa, Idrissa Gueye, Vakoun Bayo and Jakub Piotrowski would eventually be candidates to replace him.