Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis Injury: Likely for Torino game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Davis (undisclosed) "has resumed working with the team and is improving. He'll be on the bench Sunday barring surprises in the final training," coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Davis is expected to be fit Sunday after sitting out two matches due to a muscular ailment. Despite not being 100 percent, he'll have a better shot at getting minutes since the starters Lorenzo Lucca (calf) and Florian Thauvin (foot) are absent. He had made just three brief appearances since recovering from a previous injury.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now