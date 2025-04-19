Keinan Davis Injury: Likely for Torino game

Davis (undisclosed) "has resumed working with the team and is improving. He'll be on the bench Sunday barring surprises in the final training," coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Davis is expected to be fit Sunday after sitting out two matches due to a muscular ailment. Despite not being 100 percent, he'll have a better shot at getting minutes since the starters Lorenzo Lucca (calf) and Florian Thauvin (foot) are absent. He had made just three brief appearances since recovering from a previous injury.