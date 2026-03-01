Keinan Davis Injury: Returning against Fiorentina

Davis (thigh) "has been working regularly for a while and will be called up for Monday, then we'll see whether to start him," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Davis has recovered within the expected time and would replace Adam Buksa and Vakoun Bayo, who haven't done much in relief, if the staff deemed him fit enough to play most of the game. Davis has scored twice and assisted once in his last five outings, recording 10 shots (three on target) and five chances created.