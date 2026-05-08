Keinan Davis Injury: Returning in Cagliari bout
Davis (thigh) "will be available Saturday and will probably come off the bench," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.
Davis has recovered from a thigh issue that cost him the last three matches and will likely see some action in the second half, with either Adam Buksa or Idrissa Gueye getting the call from the start. He has scored three goals in his last five displays (all starts), adding eight shots (seven on target), six chances created and 11 clearances.
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